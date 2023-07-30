LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley made a stop in the Capital Region Saturday night.

The two-time Pro Bowler held a meet-and-greet as part of the grand opening weekend at Dick’s House of Sport in Latham.

Barkley showed Giants Nation much love – signing autographs and taking pictures with a number of fans. He said it’s all about paying it forward.

“This is what it’s all about; giving back, entertaining and having fun with the fans,” said Barkley. “These are the people who give their hard-earned money to come support us, buy my jersey and watch us play the game that I love. It’s all about giving back, and having fun interactions with them.”

Barkley signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Giants Tuesday. Now it’s time to prove this season he’s worth the long-term deal he’s desiring.

“I look forward to expanding on what I was able to do last year, and (where) we got to at the end of last season. (I plan on) being more involved in the pass game; doing whatever I can do to help the team win.”