Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID in schools
Special Reports
Pass or Fail
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
New York News
North Country
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Entertainment
Stocks
Sign-up for our Newsletter
Top Stories
‘A complete bungle’: Texas’ energy pride goes out with cold
Over $9.7B in Paycheck Protection Program loans given to NYS small businesses
Study finds ADHD risk may increase in pregnant women with autoimmune disorders
Video
COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 49 new deaths, 967 new cases
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Ski Report
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Closings and Delays
Traffic
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
Big Race – Daytona
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Trimmings on 10
Giving on 10
Coats for Kids
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Women’s Health
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Love Stories of the Capital Region
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps and Site
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Nexstar Media Wire
National Governors Association calls on President to coordinated with states for COVID-19 vaccinations
Download our news app
Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!
Click Below to set up your cable box
Coronavirus Outbreak
Over $9.7B in Paycheck Protection Program loans given to NYS small businesses
COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 49 new deaths, 967 new cases
Video
Center for Disability Services holds vaccine clinic for persons with developmental disabilities
Ballston Spa National Bank to hold drive-thru food pantry in Cohoes
Vermont sees ‘overwhelming’ vaccine registration on first day of 70-plus eligibility
Video
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
Vermont students engage in nationwide ‘Reading to End Racism’ program
Video
Queensbury School Board stands by decision not to have high risk winter sports
Video
School reopening guidance requires more testing, teachers union says
State funding secured, school districts now talk reinstating teachers
Video
NYSED submits federal waivers to forego required testing in 2020-2021 school year
More Classroom Progress Report
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first