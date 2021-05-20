Newsfeed Now: Tulsa Massacre survivors ask Congress for justice; man arrested with ‘astonishing’ amount of child porn

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-Survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday asking Congress to pay back those families who suffered through the violent attack 100 years ago.

See the full story on Oklahoma’s News 4

A family is speaking out after photos of an ongoing dispute between two young students in a small Illinois town has gone viral.

See the full story on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV

A California man was arrested Tuesday with what authorities described as an “astonishing” amount of child pornography.

See the full story on Your Central Valley

A mother and her daughter have reconnected in Arkansas after being separated at birth and spending decades looking for each other.

See the full story on Ark-La-Tex Homepage

A young brother and sister, separated during childhood in the Oklahoma foster care system, spent more than 40 years trying to find one other again.

See the full story on Oklahoma’s News 4