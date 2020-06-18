Fried chicken zips to you on a zip line

NEW ORLEANS – When you zip in for fried chicken, now your fried chicken zips out to you.
On a zip line.
Or is that a clothes line?
The man with a mind like Einstein is Rahman Mogillies.
Just when a fried chicken figured its best flying days were long gone, a pandemic put a New Orleans meal deal into the air.
It’s like a football ready for a touchdown. It’s at McHardy’s Chicken and Fixin’ at 1458 Broad Street where birds get their wings back.
WGNO’s Bill Wood says customers wait for lunch to come in for a landing.
A crisis creates creativity.
Hitting a home run.
Taking take-out to a new level.
Elevating fried chicken to some mighty, fine dining.