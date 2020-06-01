Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

newsfeednow

Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Video

Newsfeed Now: Protests in America 06-02-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Protests in America 06-02-20"

Newsfeed Now: Protests in America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Protests in America"

Newsfeed Now for Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Memorial Day"

Newsfeed Now for May 15, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 15, 2020"

Newsfeed Now for May 12, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 12, 2020"

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
nfnlogo

The award-winning digital program Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11:30/10:30c across the country. We tackle the top trending topics you're likely to see on your news feed in a format that allows for in-depth coverage and conversation. Missed the live show? You can check out a replay and the day's top content on this page.

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak