NEWS10 Backpack Giveaway

BACKPACK GIVEAWAY 2021 LOGO_DUNKIN

NEWS10 is partnering with Dunkin’ to give away 1,250 backpacks loaded with school supplies! Backpacks will be given out over five days (Monday, August 30 – Friday, September 3) with a limit of one backpack per person.

Backpacks come in a variety of styles and colors and are loaded with a school supply starter kit! Each day, a maximum of 250 backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Backpacks will be given away at the following Dunkin’ locations from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (while supplies last at each location). Those interested should arrive early!

  • Monday, August 30
    Schenectady
    2 Rush Street
  • Tuesday, August 31
    Menands
    60 Broadway
  • Wednesday, September 1
    Lansingburgh
    849 Second Avenue (Riverside Plaza)
  • Thursday, September 2
    Amsterdam
    160 Church Street
  • Friday, September 3
    Milton
    14 Trieble Avenue

