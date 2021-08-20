NEWS10 Backpack Giveaway

NEWS10 is partnering with Dunkin’ to give away 1,250 backpacks loaded with school supplies! Backpacks will be given out over five days (Monday, August 30 – Friday, September 3) with a limit of one backpack per person.

Backpacks come in a variety of styles and colors and are loaded with a school supply starter kit! Each day, a maximum of 250 backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Backpacks will be given away at the following Dunkin’ locations from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (while supplies last at each location). Those interested should arrive early!