NEWS10 Backpack Giveaway

NEWS10 is partnering with Dunkin’ to give away 1,250 backpacks loaded with school supplies! Backpacks will be given out over five days (Monday, August 30 – Friday, September 3) with a limit of one backpack per person.
Backpacks come in a variety of styles and colors and are loaded with a school supply starter kit! Each day, a maximum of 250 backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Backpacks will be given away at the following Dunkin’ locations from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (while supplies last at each location). Those interested should arrive early!
- Monday, August 30
Schenectady
2 Rush Street
- Tuesday, August 31
Menands
60 Broadway
- Wednesday, September 1
Lansingburgh
849 Second Avenue (Riverside Plaza)
- Thursday, September 2
Amsterdam
160 Church Street
- Friday, September 3
Milton
14 Trieble Avenue