NEWS10 ABC Backpack Giveaway

NEWS10 ABC is partnering with Hannaford Supermarkets to give away 1,250 backpacks loaded with school supplies!

Backpacks will be given out over five days (Monday, August 26th – Friday, August 30th) with a limit of one backpack per person.

Backpacks come in eight styles and colors and are loaded with a school supply starter kit.

Each day, a maximum of 250 backpacks will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

Those interested should arrive early.

Backpacks will be given away at the following Hannaford Supermarket locations from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (while supplies last at each location):

Monday, August 26th:

North Troy (Lansingburgh)

9 126th Street

Tuesday, August 27th:

Glens Falls

175 Broad Street

Wednesday, August 28th:

Rotterdam

1400 Altamont Avenue

Thursday, August 29th:

Amsterdam

115 Hannaford Plaza 4901

State Highway

Friday, August 30th:

Albany

900 Central Avenue

2019 celebrates 20 years of Hannaford Helps Schools! This year’s program begins on 8/25/2019 and continues through 11/30/2019. Go to www.hannaford.com/helpsschools for more information about how you can help!

Since inception, Hannaford has raised more than $12 Million to support local schools. Help Hannaford raise $1 million this year by purchasing participating products and spreading the word to friends and family.

The highest-earning school per store receives a $1,000 bonus. The Hannaford store with the highest % increase in school dollars redeemed, will have their donations doubled for all of the schools registered with that store.

