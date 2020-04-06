Latest News

Zoom seminar set on North Country coronavirus relief fund opportunities

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, April 10, the Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce is holding an open Zoom conference for North Country businesses looking for financial relief in the wake of COVID-19.

The meeting, set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, is open to the public, and will focus on information on programs from the Development Authority of the North Country & NCA. Loan and paycheck protection programs will also be a central talking point.

Speakers include Michelle Capone, of the Development Authority of the North Country/North Country Alliance; Elizabeth Lonergan, regional director of the NYS Small Business Development Center; and Daniel Hickman, regional director of the Small Business Administration.

A Q&A session will be held following the conference.

Those interested can attend via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/895310951; with meeting ID 895 310 951; or by phone on one-tap mobile at +16468769923,,895310951# US (New York) or (646) 876 9923.

