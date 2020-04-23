Zoom boots security features and encryption

Breaking News
FILE – In this April 18, 2019 file photo, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan attends the opening bell at Nasdaq as his company holds its IPO in New York. Millions of people are now working from home as part of the intensifying fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Beside relying on Zoom, the video conference service, more frequently as part of their jobs, more people are also tapping it to hold virtual happy hours with friends and family banned from gathering in public places. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(CNN) — Coronavirus stay-at-home orders sent the usage of virtual meeting software Zoom through the roof.

The number of people using the service is way up, and so are privacy intrusions and unwanted meeting participation, so called zoom-bombing.

The most troubling examples included educational classes and local government meetings interrupted with pornographic and racist images.

As a result, according to USA Today, Zoom is stepping up security.

The company said Wednesday that a new 5.0 version of its software will be available later this week.

On top of beefed up security, Zoom will utilize enhanced encryption to better safeguard meeting data and prevent tampering with online meetings.

