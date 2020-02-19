Zoo welcomes adorable baby tamandua

CNN

CINCINNATI (CNN) — There is a new addition at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Isla, the southern tamandua, gave birth Monday.

The baby’s sex has not been determined, and it has not been named yet. Officials at the zoo say mother and baby are both in good health and bonding.

The baby weighs in at nearly 350 grams.

Tamanduas are called the lesser anteater. They have long snouts that can sniff out small insects like ants, termites and bee colonies.

They can eat about 9,000 ants daily.

