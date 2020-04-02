Zoo shares adorable pics of orangutans and otters playing

(CNN) — It is time for your daily dose of cute, actually this one is so adorable it might last you the rest of the week.

Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium shared photos of a family of orangutans playing with their otter neighbors.

The blossoming friendship between the two species is part of a program to support the primates well-being while in captivity.

You see, orangutans share 97 percent of their DNA with humans and therefore have a lot in common with us.

According to the zoo’s spokesman, they need to be occupied emotionally and physically at all times.

So the zoo lets the family of Asian Small-Clawed Otters live in the river that runs through the orangutan family’s enclosure.

LATEST STORIES: