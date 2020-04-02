Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Zoo shares adorable pics of orangutans and otters playing

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — It is time for your daily dose of cute, actually this one is so adorable it might last you the rest of the week.

Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium shared photos of a family of orangutans playing with their otter neighbors.

The blossoming friendship between the two species is part of a program to support the primates well-being while in captivity.

You see, orangutans share 97 percent of their DNA with humans and therefore have a lot in common with us.

According to the zoo’s spokesman, they need to be occupied emotionally and physically at all times.

So the zoo lets the family of Asian Small-Clawed Otters live in the river that runs through the orangutan family’s enclosure.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak