‘Zombie Zips’ at Mountain Ridge Adventure

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Haunted adventures are like no other. For many, they’re what elevate October to the next level! So, what about being scared in the air? Mountain Ridge Adventure takes you on a trip with “Zombie Zips.”

Throughout the year, the location is a tree-top challenge course and zip line park, giving you a chance to experience the outdoors like never before. Come October, they change it up, introducing their “Zombie Zips” to get your heart racing.

“You can’t see anything in front of you, so there is a zombie up here with you to do the transfers and to help get you on that cable,” Co-Owner, Olivia Cellini said. “Turn those lights out and then you zip into total darkness!”

Even though ziplining is already a socially distant activity, Cellini says they’ve implemented new safety protocols for guests and staff.

“You can only put one person at a time on a zip line, so that is very simple,” Cellini said. “Masks are required for zombie zips, all of our staff have masks on and all of the participants have masks.”

From the zombie trail to the zombie zips, Co-Owner Michael Cellinni says they let nature do the talking.

“We let nature do it’s thing. Everything you see here is naturally decaying and we kind of position it in a way, where it makes it part of the experience,” Cellini said. “The forest itself at night, when it’s pitch black, is spooky enough. But you add a little bit of extra creative touches and it becomes somewhat terrifying.”