ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Overgrown weeds, broken windows, and ripped up siding can be easily seen on one abandoned property heading down Main Street in Rotterdam Junction. 11 years later, officials are still working to clean up the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene. The Capital Region Land Bank has reached an agreement to take title to and demolish a zombie property. The building is located at 1233 Main Street in Rotterdam Junction.

“The foundation has failed, the property has way too much remediation, it’s just not worth the investment,” said Richard Ruzzo, Chairman of The Capital Region Land Bank. “Our first goal is to restore, rehabilitate, revitalize but this one needs to be demoed.” The Capital Region Land Bank revitalizes neighborhoods by eliminating blighted structures that are beyond repair as well as renovating and building new housing in Schenectady County.

The Capital Region Land Bank had asked the last three owners of the property to clean up the site before the most recent owner finally handed over the deed so that the property can be demolished. The Land Bank is administered by Metroplex as part of Schenectady County’s unified economic development team.

Rotterdam Junction resident Dave Orologio has to pass the eyesore everyday to head home. He is thrilled to hear the building will soon be coming down. “It’s been a haven for feral cats, woodchucks…who knows maybe even people… it’s been a pain trying to get on the street because of the weeds being so high.”

The Land Bank will immediately demolish the building once closing occurs and utilities are disconnected. Dan’s Hauling & Demo. Inc. will complete the demolition on behalf of the Land Bank. They hope to see crews on scene within the next few weeks.

“We thank the Land Bank for making this major improvement to the main corridor in Rotterdam Junction,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chairman of the Schenectady County Legislature. “This is a meaningful change that will eliminate a blighted building that has been a hindrance to investment and a major nuisance to neighbors.”

“Whenever possible we try to save structures and repair them,” said David Hogenkamp, Executive Director of the Land Bank. “In this case, the building is way beyond repair and demolition is the only solution.”