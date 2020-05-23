Video Updates from Officials

Zillow: People aren’t moving out of big cities

by: CNN

(CNN) — Many of the coronavirus hotspots have been in cities, but that does not mean people are rushing to leave them anytime soon.

Zillow says it has not seen an uptick in traffic from home shoppers looking to leave larger cities for smaller ones, or people suddenly looking to move into suburban or rural areas.

However, the site has found that as people continue working from home, they are interested in moving, maybe to a new one with a designated office, or more room.

