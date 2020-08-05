Zero waste plan would reuse 50 percent of Warren County trash by 2025

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The county-based Zero Waste Committee of Warren and Washington Counties put out a vision to reduce waste in the county this week, as a form of response to Warren COunty’s current 2019-28 waste management plan. What they lay out would allow reuse and recycling of 50 percent of trash in the county within five years.

Their Zero Waste plan claims that the county isn’t thinking as big as they could be. The current plan includes 1 to 2 percent decreases in trash generation. The presented plan includes a $10 surcharge per ton of trash, which would generate enough funds to employ workers to sort recyclables and trash and work in other areas, such as composting.

The full presentation:

The full plan: