SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Zac Brown Band’s “The Comeback Tour” pauses after Zac Brown tests positive for COVID. The announcement came on Facebook along with an apology from Zac Brown.

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first,” said Zac Brown Band’s Facebook post

This announcement comes days before he was supposed to perform at SPAC on Sunday, October 3.

The tour plans on resuming when Brown finishes his CDC-mandated quarantine and it’s safe for band and crew members.

Anyone who purchased tickets can be issued a refund.