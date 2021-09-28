Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour’ pauses after Zac Brown tests positive for COVID

News
Posted: / Updated:
zac brown band

CREDIT: LiveNation

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Zac Brown Band’s “The Comeback Tour” pauses after Zac Brown tests positive for COVID. The announcement came on Facebook along with an apology from Zac Brown.

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first,” said Zac Brown Band’s Facebook post

This announcement comes days before he was supposed to perform at SPAC on Sunday, October 3.

The tour plans on resuming when Brown finishes his CDC-mandated quarantine and it’s safe for band and crew members.

Anyone who purchased tickets can be issued a refund.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES