Z-Farm Brewery approved to open in Moreau, re-purposing family farm buildings

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The McDermott family has been working off of 308 acres of farmland since 1985. In order to preserve the land as farming has declined, owner Rachel McDermott is starting a new business venture on the site.

Now, after a lengthy planning process, they can finally start moving forward on bringing Z-Farm Brewery, a taproom which will serve beer made on-site, to the farm.

“We’re taking this piece of farm where you can’t grow crops and we’re pouring a lot of money into it,” said McDermott. “We’re building something we’re hoping the community will be proud of.”

A shop and garage on the property will be renovated and turned into the brewery and taproom, respectively. Those two buildings are part of 47 acres of land zoned for manufacturing and industrial use.

Building a brewery is not just an attractive business to place there, according to McDermott, but an opportunity to work constructively with what the farmland has to offer.

“We’re not growing a commodity by the standard definition,” McDermott said. “We’re growing it and turning it into beer. That acre of barley is worth more than it was as a commodity product.”

The goal is to serve beer brewed entirely from materials grown on-site. Brewing equipment will largely be gear that is already on the property.

The Moreau Planning Board gave the project the OK last week after a planning and discussion process that began in late 2019. The board asked McDermott for a site plan, which was delivered complete with traffic analysis, parking and driveway plans and renovations needed; as well as an environmental assessment form, as the location, located at 180 Old West Road, is in a rural area.

Concerns from Moreau were coupled with some from neighboring residents, mostly around safety. The farm is located near an S-turn, and there was concern of accidents and of patrons driving drunk.

On this, McDermott said it was important to distinguish what kind of business Z-Farm would be.

“We’re not a bar open until 4 a.m. in Saratoga,” she said, explaining that working with the craft of brewing was the priority, and promoting excessive drinking habits was not.

“There’s no incentive for us to overserve our customers and get in trouble.”

And even with those concerns, community support has been strong. In order to demonstrate community enthusiasm for the project, a petition was started and presented to the town with 900 signatures.

McDermott left her job as an investment banker to come home and help the family do something with the property in 2016, after the real estate investor who had been leasing them the farmland offered them the chance to buy it outright.

The farm is already staffed well, and a brewer, Christian Ryan, has been brought into the fold. Between engineering, design, equipment and renovation, the project is expected to cost around $300K.

The tentative plan is to have everything finished in 6 months, although McDermott said somewhere from 8 to 9 months was just as likely.

“We’d love to get into the summer influx of people. If we can’t, it just gives us more time to work out any kinks that might arise in a new business.”