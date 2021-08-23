Yuengling beer officially hits store shelves across Lone Star State

FORT WORTH, TX (WBRE/WYOU) — Yuengling’s renowned beer is officially available across the state of Texas beginning Monday, the company announced.

Courtesy of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Beer fans in the Lone Star State will now have their pick of Yuengling’s traditional lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner and FLIGHT by Yuengling.

Monday’s milestone rollout makes Texas the first state in the joint venture between D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. and the Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand Yuengling beyond its 22-state East Coast reach.

“On behalf of our entire Yuengling family, we are humbled by the opportunity to bring the goods to the Lone Star State. The passion these fans have shown for our beer and our brand brings into perspective the nearly 200 years of hard work and perseverance that have brought us to this point in our company’s history,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “We continue to be inspired by our fans and past generations to brew the best beer possible, and look forward to continuing to do so in this amazing state.”

In May, an armored truck made specifically for the three-day trip, transported Yuengling’s secret family recipes and proprietary yeast from Pottsville to the Molson Coors Fort Worth brewing facility.

The Yuengling Company will oversee future expansion into other western markets.