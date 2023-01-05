BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is alert and following commands, University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians announced during a Thursday press conference.

Physicians say that Hamlin is beginning to awaken and that Wednesday night he asked, in writing, who won the game between the Bills and Bengals. He is still unable to speak and has a breathing tube in.

“When he asked, ‘Did we win?’ the answer is, ‘Yes, Damar, you’ve won the game of life,'” Dr. Timothy Pritts said. “That’s probably the most important thing out of this and we really need to keep him in the center of everything else that’s going on.”

In addition to being able to write, doctors say Hamlin is making great progress and holding lots of people’s hands.

“It’s not only the lights are on — we know he’s home,” Dr. Pritts said. “It appears all cylinders are firing in his brain.”

Doctors also heaped praise onto Bills medical staff for their immediate response, saying that if that response was lacking, the outcome could have been different.

“We cannot credit their team enough,” Dr. William Knight IV said.