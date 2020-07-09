Youth soccer returns to play in the Capital Region

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Though the Capital Region is in Phase Four, moderate to high-risk sports, such as soccer, are in Phase One.

They received the green light to begin their reopening guidance on July 6 and for so many athletes out there, the playing field is their second home. With new guidelines in place, they know its bigger than a game.

The Greenbush Youth Soccer Club began training for their season on Tuesday, July 7, with their first official practice and they’re following all guidelines from New York State, United States Soccer Federation and United States Youth Soccer.

Phase One of soccer includes small group training up to nine players with one coach and everyone properly spaced out. This also includes following all sanitation protocols from NYS and United States Soccer Federation.

For the club of U8 to U19, their practice’s includes over 100 kids eager to be on the field, as they’ll play spread across four fields, which, they’ve broken into halves. To them, being safe is the most important goal.

“As much as we love the game of soccer, it doesn’t mean anything if we’re not doing it properly, if we’re not doing it the right way. So we are going to continue to follow New York State guidelines and follow United States Soccer Federation guidance and then we will go from there,” Eric Lurie, President of Greenbush Youth Soccer Club, said. “Right now we are just starting, we will see how Phase One of soccer goes, hopefully we continue to trend in the right direction and we can get fully open here.

There’s no traditional sideline or bench to avoid large gatherings when play is not in sessions. With temperature’s on the rise, they’re taking extra precautions to keep players and families safe.