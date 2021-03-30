Youth soccer coach arrested after alleged sexual contact with minor at a Colonie motel

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man who has coached a youth soccer club for several years was arrested by Colonie police over the weekend after alleged sexual contact with a minor.

29-year-old Amgad Abdalla is facing three charges after the alleged incident took place with an underaged male at a Colonie motel.

“Made an arrest late Sunday evening, the defendant charged in this case, we believe had sexual contact with somebody under the age of 15, and we made an arrest. Based on our investigation, we determined he was a local soccer coach,” said Colonie Police Lieutenant Daniel Belles.

Belles says the defendant, also known as Coach Ali, coached a team called the Albany Warriors for several years. That team is not affiliated with any Albany youth soccer clubs.

With his position, law enforcement is concerned about the possibility of additional victims.

“In this particular case the defendant had access to several children through his coaching role, and we obviously want to err on the side of caution, make sure we investigate every lead and make sure there are no other victims that have not come forward yet,” Belles said.

Police say the Warriors are an independent team financially sponsored by the Ballston Spa Soccer Club. However, they say Abdalla does not coach or have any interactions with other Ballston Spa teams.

CPD is asking anyone who has come into concat with Abdalla to come forward with information.

“We want to make sure that the other kids that he was around were not also victimized, so we’re going above and beyond to make sure we investigate everything,” says Belles.

In a statement, Leigh Delgado, Executive Board Member for the Ballston Spa Soccer Club, says they are aware of the arrest and are remaining engaged to ensure that there are no impacts to the club and members.

Part of the statement says, “To date, the investigation involving the Albany Warriors has revealed that no Ballston Spa Soccer Club teams, coaches or players, were involved. The Ballston Spa Soccer Club is deeply saddened by this event and will continue to support the Albany Warrior players.”

Abdalla is charged with felony criminal sex act, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information can contact the Colonie Police Department by calling 518-783-2754.