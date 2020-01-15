Youth scholarships available for overnight summer camps hosted by the DEC

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approved campground on near Cat Mountain in the Adirondacks. (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Friends of Dyken Pond are offering a scholarship for two children to attend a Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) summer camp.

Scholarships are available for both girls and boys ages 11-17. There are four DEC overnight summer camps in N.Y., according to a press release. The Capital District’s closest DEC camp is located in Warrensburg.

DEC camps focus on environmental education, hunter education programs and outdoor recreation. Participants will be able to learn outdoor skills like camping and canoeing while exploring habitats and learning about ecology, the release said.

Children interested in the DEC camp scholarship should send a brief letter outlining their outdoor interests to Chris von Schilgen, Friends of Dyken Pond, 475 Dyken Pond Rd., Cropseyville, N.Y. 12052 or email dykenpond@gmail.com. Applications will be accepted until both scholarships have been awarded.

Scholarships will also be available for Dyken Pond’s Outdoor Adventure Camp. Additional information can be found here. Please call 518-658-2055 for questions about the scholarship.

For more information about the DEC’s overnight summer camps visit their website.