Youth scholarships available at Dyken Pond Environmental Education Center

Consider getting a ground air mat or air mattress for under your child’s sleeping bag if they’re going to be camping. Sleeping on the hard ground, even in a cushy sleeping bag, can be uncomfortable.

CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Friends of Dyken Pond are proud to announce that scholarships are available to youth and schools for 2022. Rensselaer County schools can apply to the Friends of Dyken Pond for field trip scholarships for a day of STEAM exploration at the Dyken Pond Environmental Education Center, covering costs of bus transportation and field trip fees.

In the summer, the organization sponsors overnight summer camp experiences for children aged 11-17. Beginning March 1, kids aged 6 – 13 can also apply for a scholarship to attend Dyken Pond Center’s Outdoor Adventure Camp. This week-long day camp runs from mid-July through mid-August and provides age-appropriate activities in ecology, wildlife and outdoor living skills. Games, hikes and hands-on discoveries will give campers a lifetime full of memories.

Scholarship applications, camp schedules and details can be found at www.dykenpond.org or by contacting the Center at (518) 658-2055 or dykenpond@gmail.com. Funds for scholarships are provided in part by McCarthy Charities and Stewart’s Holiday Match.