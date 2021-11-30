Youth COVID vaccination clinic at Hudson Falls Central School Dec. 3

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Department of Health, Washington County Public Health, and the Hudson Falls Central School District have teamed up to get kids and teens vaccinated for COVID. A clinic will be available Friday from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hudson Falls Central School Auditorium.

Kids and teens do not need to be a student in the district in order to be eligible. However, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

“We are thankful for and proud of the continued partnership with our state partners and Hudson Falls and surrounding school leadership teams, working to bring additional vaccination opportunities to all in our communities,” Washington County said.

Clinic details

Clinic for kids 5-11 and youth/teens 12-17

Hudson Falls Central School Auditorium, Main Entrance, 80 East LaBarge Street, Hudson Falls

Friday, December 3 from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine available only

Bring Identification (or proof of age for age eligible youth)

Wear a short sleeve shirt

Plan to stay at least 15 minutes following vaccination for monitoring

More information can be found on the Washington County website.