You’re invited! Leap of Kindness Day 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You’re invited to Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce’s Leap of Kindness Day!

The honorary day, invented by the Saratoga Chamber in 2016, was created as a way to use the extra day provided by the leap year to make a positive impact.

“We invented Leap of Kindness Day in 2016 asking people to do something kind with the extra day we all get during a Leap Year. Locally, we had dozens of organizations and hundreds of people that did something incredibly kind for thousands of people across Saratoga County on the extra day we all get every Leap Year, on February 29th,” said Chamber President Todd Shimkus.

This year will be the second time Leap of Kindness Day has taken place since it was first created. For the initiative, local nonprofits are matched with local organizations who can help collect items each nonprofit needs.

Here’s are three examples of the acts of kindness taking place:

The Hampton Inn & Suites, in Saratoga Springs, is inviting the first responders from the Lake Avenue Fire Station and the City’s downtown Police Station to join them for a free breakfast at the hotel.

Habitat for Humanity was matched up by the Chamber with Curtis Lumber. They are asking for the community to purchase a 2 x 4’s at all Curtis Lumber locations in the Capital Region. Each 2 x 4 can be purchased for just $3 at any Curtis Lumber register. You’ll also get the opportunity to write a message about home ownership and/or affordable housing on a piece of lumber at each store. Curtis Lumber will then deliver all donated 2 x 4’s to Habitat on Leap of Kindness Day.

T-Shirt Graphics was matched up by the Chamber with the New York Racetrack Chaplaincy to provide hooded sweatshirts to backstretch workers at the Saratoga Race Course. You can purchase a hooded sweatshirt for just $8 online here. T-Shirt Graphics will bring every sweatshirt purchased through Feb. 29 to the Chaplaincy’s offices on the day of the event.

Since creating the special day, the Chamber has had 150 chambers in 40 states plus Canada and Ireland ask to take part in the initiative.

For more information or want to get involve, visit their website or call the Chamber at 518-534-3255.