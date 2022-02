ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lee Zeldin announced New York Police Department Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito as his running mate and lieutenant governor.

Esposito is the daughter of former NYPD Chief Michael Esposito. She has worked with the NYPD since 1997.

Zeldin and Esposito are expected to receive the state’s Republican Party nomination at the convention next week.

There are still five other candidates remaining in the race for the republican nomination for governor.