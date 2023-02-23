TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Patrick Madden is in his second term as Troy’s mayor and cannot run for a third consecutive term, according to the Troy city charter. Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello announced her mayoral campaign on the Republican ticket, but there’s no official word yet about who the Democratic candidate will be.

“I have submitted my resume to the City of Troy Democratic Committee and have been interviewed for the position,” Rensselaer County Legislator Nina Nichols told NEWS10 on Thursday. “A formal announcement will be coming soon!”

After Madden’s Deputy Mayor Chris Nolin decided against running in mid-February, Nichols appears to be the only individual with her hat in the ring. Meanwhile, also on Thursday, the New York Working Families Party endorsed Nicholson as their party candidate. In their endorsement, the party called her the “Democratic and Working Families candidate for Mayor of Troy.”

“Troy has made incredible strides in the last few years and I want to lead this great city forward, continue Troy’s growth, and work for all the people who call Troy home,” Nichols said in response to NEWS10’s request for comment following the endorsement. Accepting the endorsement of the Working Families Party, she added, “I look forward to working on progressive issues that benefit the hard-working people of Troy,”

Stay with NEWS10 for updates on the local election.