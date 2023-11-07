ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Election Day 2023 is underway with polls in New York closing at 9 p.m. There are several notable local races in New York’s Capital Region, as well as notable races in Massachusetts.

Key races in the Capital Region include Troy, Schenectady, Saratoga Springs and Amsterdam Mayor, as well as Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Public Safety and Rensselaer County Sheriff. You can view all notable races in NEWS10’s Capital Region Election Guide.

NEWS10 is bringing you team election coverage throughout the evening and into the night as results come in. While some some candidates may declare victory throughout the night, official results may not be finalized until the morning.

After the polls close, counties will be counting votes and sending in the results. You can view NEWS10’S election results page as it updates throughout the night.

NEWS10 will be sending out election updates through our mobile app, as well as on our WTEN and FOX 23 Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages.

You can watch for election updates on NEWS10 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., as well as on FOX 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. You can watch live through your TV provider or later on the NEWS10 website.