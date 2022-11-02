SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Election day is a week away. The 2022 General Election comes on Tuesday, Nov. 8. That said, it isn’t too late to vote early.

The Saratoga County Board of Elections has offered early voting options starting on Saturday, Oct. 29. Early voting is open at a list of locations including:

Greenfield Firehouse #1, 13 South Greenfield Road, Greenfield Center

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park

Saratoga Springs Recreation Center, 15 Vanderbilt Ave., Saratoga Springs

Board of Elections, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa

Wilton Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs

All registered Saratoga County voters may vote at any poll site. All sites have been made accessible to those with physical disabilities. Anyone voting early cannot vote on election day, or with an absentee ballot.

The full schedule for early voting in Saratoga County includes:

Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31, noon – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, noon – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Early voting has been running across New York. The above schedule is shared with many counties, but residents should check with their own county board of elections to ensure they know where to be and when.