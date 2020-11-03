All New York Races

WATCH: Voters line up to place Election Day stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s grave

Your Local Election HQ
Posted:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Visiting Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery on Election Day has become a Rochester tradition, and this year is no different.

Voters lined up early Tuesday morning to place their “I Voted” stickers on the grave stone of suffragist.

This year marks the 200th birthday for the renowned suffragist, as well as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. To prepare, City of Rochester officials announced visitation guidelines for those interested in taking part in the tradition.

MORE | Georgia woman’s ‘I voted sticker’ finds home on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in Rochester

New this year, a plastic shield is covering the grave stone, to protect the maker from damage caused by hundreds of stickers put on it during election season.

The women’s rights activist, who called Rochester home, was instrumental in fighting for women’s right to vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

