Vermonters came out to vote in-person for the 2020 election

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — More than 260,000 Vermonters participated in early voting. Although polling stations remained steady in Burlington with people coming out to vote.

At the Burlington Electric Department, Emilia Bloch voted for the first time. Bloch said it was important for her to get out and vote, especially this year.

“I feel like there are a lot of issues facing our world today, and just for the younger generation and the kids that are growing up today, I feel like it’s really important to use your voice to make positive change at this time,” Bloch said.

Even though many people chose to do absentee ballots this year, Bill Wolford said absolutely not.

“Voting forms are crazy, I am all for absentee ballots, but this is our duty to come out and support,” Wolford said.

The state issued guidelines to make sure people remained safe at the polls. They include maintaining physical distancing, wearing a mask, and washing hands prior to entering if possible. Despite voting during a pandemic, Wolford felt safe coming out to vote.

“It was very nicely done, they lined everyone up in the hall, they just had to stand out in the cold,” Wolford said.

Standing in the cold wasn’t an issue for Sabrina Wing. Wing said it was important for her to vote in person.

“I just think it’s a right that we should cherish and not everyone gets to do this and we do,” Wing said.

Wing is hopeful for change after this election.

“I just want to feel proud to be an american again, and I feel like that’s been a little missing and I really miss it,” Wing said.

