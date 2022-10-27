KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Board of Elections will extend its office hours for voters who need to apply for an absentee ballot for the November 8 General Election. The office, located at 79 Hurley Avenue, Suite 112, in Kingston, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, Sunday, October 30, Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6.

The office is also open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Tuesday and Thursday, November 1 and November 3, those hours will be extended to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can apply in person to receive an absentee ballot through November 7, the day before the election. You may also download Absentee Ballot Applications through the Board of Elections website.

If someone is picking up an absentee ballot on your behalf, note the designated agent on the application form in Section 3. For more information, call (845) 334-5470 or email absentees@co.ulster.ny.us.