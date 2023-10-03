TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 ABC is Your Local Election Headquarters, and Tuesday night was a candidate forum between the two candidates for Troy mayor. The two candidates running for the job are current Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello and Rensselaer County Legislator Nina Nichols.

The position is being left vacant by retiring Mayor Patrick Madden.

Many different topics were discussed during the forum, including lead pipes in the city and a specific strategy for water front development. Candidates also discussed what they would do with their first budget if elected as well as how they would reduce crime in the city.

The forum was moderated by NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida.