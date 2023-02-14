TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello officially launched her campaign for mayor on Tuesday.

Mantello said she will focus on public safety, fiscal responsibility, expanding recreational space, and more. Her main goal will be building a place where people want to live.

“Today is not about me,” she said. “This is about our city — the city we love. The city we know that can be better. The city we know that can be safer. The city we know that can be cleaner.”

Troy’s current mayor, Patrick Madden, cannot run for re-election because the city does not allow anyone to serve more than two consecutive terms.