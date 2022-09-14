CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko has agreed to debate in the race to represent New York’s 20th Congressional District and is calling upon his Republican opponent, Liz Joy, to accept the same invitation. The debate came as an offer from WMHT Public Television and would provide voters with more information before they go to the polls.

“Those running for the people’s house should be held to account and open to public scrutiny,” said Tonko. “My opponent organized a bus trip to the Capitol on January 6th where police officers died, and insurrectionists tried to overturn an election. She has also expressed support for total abortion bans, even in cases of rape and incest. These are extreme views that are well out of touch with Capital Region voters, and they deserve to be scrutinized.”

Back in July, Tonko voted to codify Roe v. Wade into law and protect abortion access across the nation. In August, he took part in a debate held by the League of Women Voters before New York’s primary elections.