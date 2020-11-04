The race for New York State Assembly District 113 is too close to call

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Election Day yielded unclear results for the New York State Assembly District 113 race. Currently, Democratic incumbent, Carrie Woerner, and Republican challenger, David Catalfamo, are separated by less than 1,000 votes.

The Washington County Board of Election shows Catalfamo leading with 7,296 votes and Woerner with 6,377. However, in Saratoga County, Woerner is ahead with 23,519 votes compared to Catalfamo’s 21,617.

”I feel like once the absentee ballots are counted my lead is just going to grow, and I’m feeing very confident,” Woerner said.

Although trailing behind, Catalfamo stated that he’s appreciative no matter what the outcome.

”What I mostly feel is humbled,” Catalfamo said. “Humbled by the amount of support our campaign got, humbled by the amount of people that came out to vote.”

The final results are contingent upon the absentee ballots from Assembly District 113 that have yet to be counted.

Saratoga County Board of Elections won’t begin counting their absentee ballots until Tuesday, November 10. Washington County Board of Elections won’t start until Thursday, November 12.

