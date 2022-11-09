ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Senator Jim Tedisco has declared victory in the race for New York’s 44th Senate district. Unofficial results show the republican candidate with nearly 57% of the vote, but his opponent, Michelle Ostrelich, has yet to concede the race.

“It was a big victory for me,” Tedisco told NEWS10 late Tuesday night. He went on to say, “on day one, we’re going to work on this cashless bail.”

District 44 is located in the Capital District counties of Saratoga and Schenectady. It includes Niskayuna and the City of Schenectady.

Public safety and the economy were key parts of Tedisco’s campaign. In an early October interview, the senator pointed out that his constituents were struggling with inflation.

Ostrelich ran her campaign with a focus on safe, accessible abortions in New York. The democrat also mentioned the economy and public safety as two of her top issues.