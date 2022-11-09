ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Assemblyman Chris Tague has declared victory in the 102nd Assembly District. Tague will represent Green and Schoharie Counties and parts of Albany, Otsego, Delaware, and Ulster Counties for another two years.
“I am incredibly grateful to have been re-elected to represent the 102nd Assembly District,” said Tague. “I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this process, including my wonderful family. Without them, I’m not sure how I would get through this.
Tague, a former dairy farmer, criticized the new overtime rule for farm workers in his campaign. He said local farms would be devastated when the threshold changes from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.
His opponent, Nicholas Chase, did not respond to NEWS10’s request for an interview. Following his apparent victory Tuesday, Tague issued a statement, which you can read in full below.
To the people of the 102nd district, I will never stop fighting for you. We will continue to work hard to make this state more affordable by bringing down inflation, cutting costs at the fuel pump, at the grocery store, and in your energy bills. I will work against radicals in the majority to protect our constitutional rights and to make our streets safe by locking up dangerous criminals and overturning the cashless bail policy. I will also continue my work to protect the farmers in our great state. Farmers are the lifeblood of our country and reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers is everything wrong with ag policy the democratic majority has pushed through. We will take a stand for rural education, as they are always pushed aside in favor for more populated learning centers. Kids in these rural areas like my district deserve the same kind of attention that major cities receive, and parents shouldn’t have to be in the dark for what kind of curriculum is taught in our schools.
Together, we can turn this state around. Once again, I want to thank you for the opportunity to represent you in Albany. I’m very proud of the work I have been able to accomplish, but there is plenty more to do. God Bless you all, and God Bless this great Country.Assemblyman Chris Tague