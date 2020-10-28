Schenectady County extends weekend early voting hours

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Board of Elections will extend early voting hours over the weekend due to anticipated high voter turnout.
“Many voters are taking advantage of alternate voting options this year, including voting by absentee ballot and at our Early Voting polling sites,” said Board of Elections Commissioners Amy Hild and Darlene Harris in a statement.
Saturday and Sunday are the last two days of early voting in New York, and Schenectady is pushing the closing time to vote from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This gives voters an extra hour to vote on both days.
Previously, the county announced added bus routes to make voting easier.
On Wednesday, early voting is open from noon to 8 p.m. Every other day through the weekend, the early voting sites open in Schenectady County at 9 a.m. On Thursday and Friday, sites close at 5 p.m.
In Schenectady County, early voting locations are:
- Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library, Central Branch, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady
- Glenville Senior Center, 32 Worden Road, Glenville
- Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna
- South Schenectady Fire Department, 6 Old Mariaville Road, Rotterdam
Early voting for the general election began statewide on October 24.
