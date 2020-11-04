Schenectady County BOE gears up for absentee ballot process

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2020 election has been historic given the largest number of people early voting and voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. These two new ways of voting can have some challenges and might be confusing when it comes to your vote actually being counted.

Schenectady County Board of Elections said in-person ballots were delivered and officially counted on Election Day. They now have another hurdle to overcome and that is counting the absentee ballots.

“So there is an in-depth research process necessary before we open that first ballot,” said Schenectady County Board of Elections Commissioner (R) Darlene Harris.

Commissioner Harris said many voters have been calling in. They have been asking if their ballots have been received and when it will be counted. She explained why there is a seven-day delay.

“We have to do a cross check statewide to make sure that voter didn’t vote somewhere else in New York. We want to make sure those voters didn’t vote during our early voting or during Election Day,” said Harris.

Schenectady County Board of Elections has already received 13,000 absentee ballots. They are now beginning the process to get them ready to be counted.

“This week, we are preparing the absentee list. We will send that list to our state board. They then push out the absentee receipt to make sure that there’s no duplicates,” said Harris.

She said, for example, if a voter comes up in Eerie County and then that person comes up in Schenectady County with the same name, they then take that voter off their list.

When the Schenectady County Board of Elections received an absentee ballot, they first make sure that the envelope with the ballot inside is properly sealed. Harris said the biggest error they find is voters not signing their names. They will then call the person and verify that they were the one who voted.

However, if there is a signature, both bipartisan parties confirm that the signature is valid and initial it.

The absentee ballots are expected to be delivered until next week. The Schenectady County Board of Elections will start counting the ballots on Monday, November 9.

