SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy will face a challenger in the democratic primary if he decides to run for re-election. Current City Council President Marion Porterfield said she is running for mayor.

McCarthy has served as mayor since April 2011 and was elected to his first full term later that year. On the republican side, Matt Nelligan launched his campaign in December. He became the leader of the city’s republican committee in 2022.