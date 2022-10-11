SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The two candidates for Saratoga County district attorney met at the Saratoga Springs City Center for a debate. Democratic challenger Michael Phillips faced off against current district attorney, republican Karen Heggen.

The debate came days after Phillips accused Heggen for a lack of prosecution when it came to the sex cult NXIVM. Heggen said her opponent’s comments on NXIVM show a lack of knowledge when it comes to the scope of the job.

Early voting in New York takes place from Saturday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 6. General election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.