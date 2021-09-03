Rensselaer County adds early voting site in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Rensselaer County Board of Elections (BOE) added a third early polling site at The Atrium on 4th Street in downtown Troy.

The new site is the result of a lawsuit filed against the (BOE) by New York State Attorney General Letitia James on behalf of a coalition of community organizations. The added site in the most densely-populated area of the county makes it possible for fair early voting for minority and low-income voters who rely on public transportation.

Voters in the community are going to be better served by this decision because of the convenience this site provides to all, said the NAACP branch in Troy. And according to the League of Women Voters of Rensselaer County: