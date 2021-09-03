Rensselaer County adds early voting site in Troy

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Rensselaer County Board of Elections (BOE) added a third early polling site at The Atrium on 4th Street in downtown Troy.

The new site is the result of a lawsuit filed against the (BOE) by New York State Attorney General Letitia James on behalf of a coalition of community organizations. The added site in the most densely-populated area of the county makes it possible for fair early voting for minority and low-income voters who rely on public transportation.

Voters in the community are going to be better served by this decision because of the convenience this site provides to all, said the NAACP branch in Troy. And according to the League of Women Voters of Rensselaer County:

“We are absolutely delighted with this decision by the Board of Elections to place an early voting site at The Atrium in Troy that will provide equal access to the ballot box for all County voters.”

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters Polling Locations

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire