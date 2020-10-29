All New York Races

Capital Region

Capital Region Map

Lower Hudson Valley

Lower Hudson Valley

Plattsburgh Area

Plattsburgh Area

Utica Area

Utica Area

Central New York

Central New York

Watertown Area

Watertown Area

Binghamton Area

Binghamton Area

Elmira Area

Elmira Area

Rochester Area

Rochester Area

Buffalo Area

Buffalo Area

New York City

New York City

Long Island

Long Island

United Way and Falcon Club offering rides to the polls on Election Day

Polling Locations
Posted: / Updated:
schenectady county board of elections voting vote polls

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United Way is teaming with Falcon Club town car service to offer free rides to voting sites for residents of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties.

“We encourage all registered voters to have a plan. Find your polling place, decide when you will vote, and plan how you will get there. Elections are determined by the people who show up, and this service will help ensure that transportation is not a barrier for voters in the Capital Region,” said Peter Gannon, President & CEO at United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

On November 3, the safe, reliable car service will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You must download the Falcon Club app for your phone in the App Store or on Google Play to book an appointment.

The deadline for making appointments—including pick up and drop off locations—is noon on Monday. Once booked, you can use the coupon code “UNITED” to get the ride for free.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters Polling Locations

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report