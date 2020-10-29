United Way and Falcon Club offering rides to the polls on Election Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United Way is teaming with Falcon Club town car service to offer free rides to voting sites for residents of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties.

“We encourage all registered voters to have a plan. Find your polling place, decide when you will vote, and plan how you will get there. Elections are determined by the people who show up, and this service will help ensure that transportation is not a barrier for voters in the Capital Region,” said Peter Gannon, President & CEO at United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

On November 3, the safe, reliable car service will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You must download the Falcon Club app for your phone in the App Store or on Google Play to book an appointment.

The deadline for making appointments—including pick up and drop off locations—is noon on Monday. Once booked, you can use the coupon code “UNITED” to get the ride for free.

