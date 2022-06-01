SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Board of Elections and the City of Saratoga Springs announced Tuesday that the Recreation Center at 15 Vanderbilt Avenue will serve as an early voting site for the 2022 June Primary Election. Other voting sites include the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library and the Board of Elections Office in Ballston Spa.

“The City of Saratoga Springs is pleased to offer voters an accessible site within the City,” said Dillon

Moran, Commissioner of Accounts and City Clerk, City of Saratoga Springs. “The Recreation Center is

walkable, accessible to public transportation, and accessible to voters with physical disabilities.”

All voters may vote at any poll site. Voters who cast a ballot during the early voting period will not be allowed to vote on Election Day. Voters who have been issued an absentee ballot are not allowed to vote on the voting machines but may be issued an affidavit ballot.

Hours for voting:

Saturday, June 18: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 19: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, June 20: Noon – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22: Noon – 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 23: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, June 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Saratoga County Board of Elections at (518) 885-2249. You may also reach out to Stacy Connors, Deputy Commissioner of Accounts, City of Saratoga Springs, at (518) 587-3550 x2543.