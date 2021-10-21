Early voting starts Saturday in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The early voting period for the November General Election runs from October 23 to October 31. They all follow the schedule below on those dates:
- Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday and Wednesday: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After taking a look at the polling site locations for early voting throughout the Capital Region, check out the ballot proposals on the agenda.
Albany County
Albany County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:
- Albany County Board of Elections at 260 South Pearl Street, Albany
- Berne Volunteer Fire Company at 30 Canaday Hill Road, Berne
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 85 Elm Avenue, Delmar
- Boght Community Fire Department at 8 Preston Drive, Cohoes
- Guilderland Fire Department at 2303 Western Avenue, Guilderland
- Pine Grove United Methodist Church at 1580 Central Avenue, Albany
Columbia County
Columbia County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:
- Columbia County Office Building at 401 State Street, Hudson
- Martin H. Glynn Municipal Center at 3211 Church Street, Valatie
Fulton County
Fulton County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at the Senior Citizen Service Center at 53 Church Street in Gloversville.
Greene County
Greene County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at the fourth floor of Green County Office Building at 411 Main Street, Suite 430 in Catskill.
Montgomery County
Montgomery County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:
- Fort Plain Senior Center at 204 Canal Street, Fort Plain
- Old Courthouse at 9 Park Street, Fonda
- Amsterdam Housing Authority at 52 Division Street, Amsterdam
Rensselaer County
Rensselaer County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:
- Town of Brunswick Office Building at 336 Town Office Road, Troy
- Schodack Town Hall at 265 Schuurman Road, Castleton
- Troy Atrium at 4 3rd Street, Troy
Saratoga County
Saratoga County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:
- Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library at 475 Moe Street, Clifton Park
- Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road at Saratoga Springs
- Board of Elections at 50 West High Street, Ballston Spa
Schenectady County
Schenectady County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:
- Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady
- South Schenectady Fire Department, 6 Old Mariaville Road, Rotterdam
- Glenville Senior Center, 32 Worden Road, Glenville
- Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna
Schoharie County
Schoharie County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:
- Schoharie County BOE Office at 284 Main Street, 3rd floor Suite 300, Schoharie
- Cobleskill Community Library at 110 Union Street, Cobleskill
Warren County
Warren County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at the Warren County Municipal Center at 1340 State Route 9 in Lake George, on the first floor of the Human Services Building. The county says there will be signs to follow.
Washington County
Washington County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at the Board of Election office at the School of Burgoyne, 1153 Burgoyne Avene in Fort Edward.