Early voting starts Saturday in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The early voting period for the November General Election runs from October 23 to October 31. They all follow the schedule below on those dates:

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday and Wednesday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After taking a look at the polling site locations for early voting throughout the Capital Region, check out the ballot proposals on the agenda.

Albany County

Albany County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:

Albany County Board of Elections at 260 South Pearl Street, Albany

Berne Volunteer Fire Company at 30 Canaday Hill Road, Berne

Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 85 Elm Avenue, Delmar

Boght Community Fire Department at 8 Preston Drive, Cohoes

Guilderland Fire Department at 2303 Western Avenue, Guilderland

Pine Grove United Methodist Church at 1580 Central Avenue, Albany

Columbia County

Columbia County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:

Columbia County Office Building at 401 State Street, Hudson

Martin H. Glynn Municipal Center at 3211 Church Street, Valatie

Fulton County

Fulton County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at the Senior Citizen Service Center at 53 Church Street in Gloversville.

Greene County

Greene County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at the fourth floor of Green County Office Building at 411 Main Street, Suite 430 in Catskill.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:

Fort Plain Senior Center at 204 Canal Street, Fort Plain

Old Courthouse at 9 Park Street, Fonda

Amsterdam Housing Authority at 52 Division Street, Amsterdam

Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:

Town of Brunswick Office Building at 336 Town Office Road, Troy

Schodack Town Hall at 265 Schuurman Road, Castleton

Troy Atrium at 4 3rd Street, Troy

Saratoga County

Saratoga County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library at 475 Moe Street, Clifton Park

Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road at Saratoga Springs

Board of Elections at 50 West High Street, Ballston Spa

Schenectady County

Schenectady County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:

Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady

South Schenectady Fire Department, 6 Old Mariaville Road, Rotterdam

Glenville Senior Center, 32 Worden Road, Glenville

Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna

Schoharie County

Schoharie County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at:

Schoharie County BOE Office at 284 Main Street, 3rd floor Suite 300, Schoharie

Cobleskill Community Library at 110 Union Street, Cobleskill

Warren County

Warren County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at the Warren County Municipal Center at 1340 State Route 9 in Lake George, on the first floor of the Human Services Building. The county says there will be signs to follow.

Washington County

Washington County residents who are registered to vote may do so early at the Board of Election office at the School of Burgoyne, 1153 Burgoyne Avene in Fort Edward.