KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Democrat Pat Ryan has won the U.S. House District 19 Special Election. Ryan received over 51% of the vote with 95% of polling places reporting, defeating Republican Marc Molinaro for the seat.

Ryan will now finish out Antonio Delgado’s term, who resigned his position after being appointed New York Lieutenant Governor. The term ends in January.

“Choice was on the ballot. Freedom was on the ballot, and tonight choice and freedom won. We voted like our democracy was on the line because it is. We upended everything we thought we knew about politics and did it together,” said Ryan in a Twitter post.

New York’s 19th congressional district covers mainly the Catskills and mid-Hudson Valley regions. The newly re-drawn district includes all of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties, and parts of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery, and Rensselaer Counties.

Ryan is the current Ulster County Executive. He is also running in the general election for the U.S. House in New York’s 18th Congressional District in November.