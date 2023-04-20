TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A second candidate has put their hat in the ring for the next mayoral election in the city of Troy. Democratic candidate Nina Nichols held an event Thursday evening to kick off her campaign at the Hanger on the Hudson on River Street in Troy.

Nichols is the current assistant director of development at Unity House and is on the Rensselaer County Legislature. Previously, she has served on the board of directors for Oakwood Community Center.

“I look forward to investing in every neighborhood in the city of Troy, expanding opportunities for our youth, and encouraging economic growth while preserving the character of this city,” she said. “I will work for and with the people of Troy for a safer, cleaner, greener Troy for all of us.”

The other mayoral candidate in Troy is current City Council President Carmella Mantello, who released a statement about Nichols’s announcement to run for mayor, saying, “I welcome Nina to the race and look forward to contrasting my common sense, nonpartisan approach to Troy’s problems with her radical, out-of-touch positions.”

Current Mayor Patrick Madden’s term ends at the end of 2023.