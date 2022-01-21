New Yorkers can vote by absentee ballots through 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (WFFF) — In a continued effort to keep New Yorkers safe amid the pandemic, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to allow voting by absentee ballots to continue through 2022.

The legislation initially became law in July 2020, and expired on December 31, 2021.

“No one should have to choose between exercising their right to vote and protecting their health and safety,” Governor Hochul said. “This legislation will ensure the pandemic does not create inaccessibility for voters during upcoming elections and help protect New Yorkers’ access to the ballot.”

Governor Hochul has also been vocal about the need to strengthen voting rights protections and in her 2022 State of the State proposed a state-level voting rights act to protect against voter suppression and lowering voter registration deadline from 25 to 10 days before Election Day, among other proposals.