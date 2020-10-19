New York City Voter Guide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wasting no time, the Senate is on track to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Courtby next Monday, charging toward a rare weekend session as Republicans push past procedural steps to install President Donald Trump's pick before Election Day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will begin the process as soon as the Senate Judiciary Committee wraps up its work Thursday. With a 53-47 Republican majority, and just two GOP senators opposed, Trump's nominee is on a glide path to confirmation that will seal a conservative hold on the court for years to come.